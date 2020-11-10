News

Elections

Pompeo: State Dept. ‘Ready’ to Begin Transition after Every Vote Counted

By
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks during a news conference at the State Department in Washington, D.C., August 5, 2020. (Pablo Martinez Monsivais/Reuters Pool)

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Tuesday said the State Department is “ready” to begin a transition to the next administration after “every legal vote” cast in the election is counted.

“There will be a smooth transition to a second Trump administration,” Pompeo said with a smirk when asked if he would help President- elect Joe Biden’s transition team.

“We’re ready, the world is watching what’s taking place, we’re going to count all the votes,” he said. “When the process is complete there will be electors selected, there’s a process, the constitution lays it out pretty clearly.” 

He added: “The world should have every confidence that the transition necessary to make sure that the State Department is functional today, successful today and successful when the president who is in office on January 20 a minute after noon will also be successful.”

President Trump has vowed to contest election results in a number of key battleground states via lawsuits and recounts, though elections officials in those states have said they have not seen any widespread voting irregularities.

When asked if he believed there was widespread voter fraud, Pompeo said he was receiving “calls from all across the world” from people watching the United States’ election who “understand that we have a legal process, they understand that this takes time.”

“It took us 37 plus days in an election back in 2000, we conducted a successful transition then. I’m very confident that we will count — and we must count — every legal vote,” he said. “We want to make sure that any vote that wasn’t lawful will not be counted, that dilutes your vote.”

“We’ll get it right, we’re in good shape,” he said.

Pompeo’s comments come one day after a Washington Post report revealed that the White House had instructed senior government leaders to block cooperation with Biden’s transition team until his election is confirmed by the General Services Administration, the agency that officially kicks off the transition.

Comments

Send a tip to the news team at NR.

Most Popular

NR PLUS Elections

An Election Day Bridge Too Far

By
No wonder half the public is concerned about irregularities in the 2020 voting. No wonder they would support Donald Trump’s skepticism, once a reputable legal team quickly, publicly, and transparently presents to the nation justified concerns about constitutional violations in changing state voting laws and ... Read More
NR PLUS Elections

An Election Day Bridge Too Far

By
No wonder half the public is concerned about irregularities in the 2020 voting. No wonder they would support Donald Trump’s skepticism, once a reputable legal team quickly, publicly, and transparently presents to the nation justified concerns about constitutional violations in changing state voting laws and ... Read More
Elections

The Blue Trickle

By
Ordinarily, it’s not possible for a party to win the presidency and have a bad election night, but the Democrats managed it. Pending the outcome of two Senate runoffs in Georgia, Joe Biden looks set to become a caretaker president who won’t be signing any legislation that doesn’t pass muster in Mitch ... Read More
Elections

The Blue Trickle

By
Ordinarily, it’s not possible for a party to win the presidency and have a bad election night, but the Democrats managed it. Pending the outcome of two Senate runoffs in Georgia, Joe Biden looks set to become a caretaker president who won’t be signing any legislation that doesn’t pass muster in Mitch ... Read More
Politics & Policy

Trump’s Lame-Duck Dynamic

By
I think those with their antennae up can sense that Trump’s power is shrinking minute by minute since early Wednesday morning. He’s still the president even when he’s a lame duck. He could order a nuclear strike, or take Air Force One to San Diego for no reason at all, if he likes. But, the big event is ... Read More
Politics & Policy

Trump’s Lame-Duck Dynamic

By
I think those with their antennae up can sense that Trump’s power is shrinking minute by minute since early Wednesday morning. He’s still the president even when he’s a lame duck. He could order a nuclear strike, or take Air Force One to San Diego for no reason at all, if he likes. But, the big event is ... Read More
Elections

More Post-Election Information

By
On the menu today, another serving of what you need to know, regardless of whether or not it’s what you want to hear. First, what is and what is not happening in the presidential transition, and what part of the transition needs President Trump’s approval before it can begin; in Michigan, a Trump campaign ... Read More
Elections

More Post-Election Information

By
On the menu today, another serving of what you need to know, regardless of whether or not it’s what you want to hear. First, what is and what is not happening in the presidential transition, and what part of the transition needs President Trump’s approval before it can begin; in Michigan, a Trump campaign ... Read More
Economics

Minimum Wages: A Californian Warning for Florida

By
Of all the stories that dominated headlines leading up to this election, hot-button social issues and the pandemic have been the most prominent by far. The summer’s furor over police violence and outbreaks of protests and riots nationwide -- when combined with a pandemic that has killed over 230,000 Americans ... Read More
Economics

Minimum Wages: A Californian Warning for Florida

By
Of all the stories that dominated headlines leading up to this election, hot-button social issues and the pandemic have been the most prominent by far. The summer’s furor over police violence and outbreaks of protests and riots nationwide -- when combined with a pandemic that has killed over 230,000 Americans ... Read More