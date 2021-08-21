Pompeo Slams Biden State Department for Dissolving Crisis Response Bureau as Taliban Advanced

During his time as secretary of state, Mike Pompeo set about building a unit within the department tasked with rapidly evacuating Americans who came into harm’s way while overseas.

Intent on ensuring that there would never be a repeat of the disaster that took place at the U.S. embassy in Benghazi in 2012, Pompeo and his deputies developed the Contingency and Crisis Response Bureau (CCR) “from scratch,” Pompeo told National Review in an interview.

“The administration of Donald Trump was serious about making sure we had all the capabilities to respond to the needs of American citizens all around the world in …