Pompeo to Launch PAC ahead of 2022 Midterms

Former secretary of state Mike Pompeo said he is starting a political action committee to support Republican midterm candidates, in an interview with Politico on Tuesday.

The group will be known as the Champion American Values PAC, and will allow Pompeo to campaign and fundraise for Republican candidates at federal, state, and local levels. Pompeo follows former South Carolina governor Nikki Haley and former Vice President Mike Pence in forming a PAC for the midterms.

“It is unambiguously clear to me that if we don’t get it right in the next 16 or 17 months, what will happen over these next four years will make it incredibly difficult for whoever is elected president in 2024. So that is my singular focus,” Pompeo told Politico.

Pompeo said he has already informed members of both chambers of Congress that he will be available to help during the midterm cycle.

“You can absolutely imagine me getting involved in races where there are multiple Republican candidates,” Pompeo added. “My goal is pretty clear: I want to elect the most conservative electable candidate we can find in each of these races, whether its school board, city council, or a United States Senate seat.”

Both Pompeo and Haley are seen as potential candidates for president in 2024, and their respective PACs could provide them with national exposure ahead of the GOP primary. It is unclear if Pence will run, a decision largely dependent on whether former President Trump enters the race. Trump said it was “too soon to tell” if Pence would be his running mate again in 2024.

