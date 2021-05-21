Portland Police Riot Bill Tops $12 Million after Year of Unrest

Over the last year, the Portland Police Bureau spent at least $12.4 million in taxpayer money responding to mass demonstrations and violent riots in the Oregon city, according to police officials and a National Review analysis of police bureau records.

More than half of that total, or at least $6.9 million, was incurred in the first month of mass gatherings and riots. Since July 1, 2020, the beginning of the fiscal year, police have spent an additional $5.5 million responding to various demonstrations, according to a police spokesman. The bulk of the spending has been for overtime pay for officers, but …