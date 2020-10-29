Portland Riots: How Troubled Youth, Angry Moms Locked Arms to Upend a City

Sporting an open wound near his right eye after he was shot in the face with a pepper ball, Camillo Massagli put his trumpet to his lips in late July and blew the tune to the Portland protesters’ anti-police chant.
“Take it to the streets, and (expletive) the police. No justice, no peace.”
With his blood, he wrote “feds” on the ground, painting a red slash through the word.
Better known to protesters in Seattle and Portland as “the Trumpet Man,” Massagli, 26, with his long blonde hair and a goatee, has been a fixture at demonstrations over the last five months.