Portland Shooter Declared Allegiance to Antifa, Was Previously Arrested for Bringing Gun to Protest

Police officers detain a demonstrator during a protest against police violence and racial injustice in Portland, Oregon, August 24, 2020. (Terray Sylvester/Reuters)

The man reportedly under investigation for the fatal shooting of a pro-Trump demonstrator during clashes in downtown Portland Saturday night declared his allegiance to Antifa on social media before the incident.

Michael Forest Reinoehl, 48, described himself as an anti-fascist and posted photos on social media from several protests he has attended in Portland since May, when demonstrations began in the city after the police custody death of George Floyd.

Advertisement

In a June 16 social media post, Reinoehl posted about participating in protests and said that he is “100 % ANTIFA all the way,” The Oregonian reported.

“Every Revolution needs people that are willing and ready to fight,” Reinoehl wrote. “There are so many of us protesters that are just protesting without a clue of where that will lead. That’s just the beginning that’s that where the fight starts. If that’s as far as you can take it thank you for your participation but please stand aside and support the ones that are willing to fight. I am 100 % ANTIFA all the way! I am willing to fight for my brothers and sisters! … We do not want violence but we will not run from it either! … Today’s protesters and antifa are my brothers in arms.”

On Saturday, pro-Trump demonstrator Aaron Danielson was shot in the chest and died during clashes between Black Lives Matter protesters and a caravan of pro-Trump demonstrators who drove through the streets of downtown Portland.

Advertisement

Advertisement

On July 5, Reinoehl attended a protest and was later accused of possessing a loaded gun in a public place, resisting arrest, and interfering with police. He was scheduled to appear in court later in the month, but prosecutors dropped the accusations on July 30.

Reinoehl has not been charged in connection with the shooting.

President Trump on Monday threatened to send federal law enforcement to quell the violence in Portland if local officials fail to do so.

“Portland is a mess, and it has been for many years. If this joke of a mayor doesn’t clean it up, we will go in and do it for them!” Trump wrote on Twitter.

Send a tip to the news team at NR.