News

Politics & Policy

Post–Trade Deal, Trump Hits Record-High Approval with Farmers

By
Donald Trump gestures during a speech at the American Farm Bureau Federation’s Annual Convention and Trade Show in Austin, Texas, January 19, 2020. (Kevin Lamarque/Reuters)

President Trump hit his highest level of support in a monthly poll of farmers released on Sunday, just days after signing a phase-one trade deal with China to increase Chinese purchases of American agricultural products to $40 billion a year over the next two years.

The agricultural publication Farm Journal announced Sunday that its monthly nationwide poll of farmers and ranchers — concentrated in the Corn Belt of llinois, Iowa, Indiana, and Nebraska — found an 83 percent approval rating of Trump’s job performance, the highest number since the president took office.

“Of note is the strongly approve category went up three percentage points from an already lofty (December) number and his highest overall approval ratings ever,” Pro Farmer policy analyst Jim Wiesemeyer said. “That says the president’s approval is rock-solid. With the recent upbeat news on USMCA and the Phase 1 accord with China, the ratings will likely remain firm ahead.”

Trump spoke Sunday in Austin, Texas, at the annual American Farm Bureau Federation convention, touting the deal with China as proof of his administration’s support of domestic agriculture and thanking farmers for “your fortitude, your perseverance and your devotion.”

“We’re achieving what no administration has ever achieved before, and what do I get out of it? Tell me. I get impeached by these radical left lunatics,” Trump said. “But that’s OK, the farmers are sticking with Trump.”

Comments

At Wednesday’s signing of the deal with representatives from Beijing, Trump said his policies “are righting the wrongs of the past and delivering a future of economic justice and security for American workers, farmers and families.”

Futures markets have yet to respond to the trade deal, with soybean futures on the Chicago Board of Trade falling 1.3 percent Friday, and corn and wheat futures only marginally rising by 0.1 and 0.3 percent, respectively.

Comments

Most Popular

Media

Martha McSally’s Blasphemy

By
As I note in my New York Post piece today, I don’t believe that Martha McSally, who is serving her first term in the Senate after being appointed to take John McCain’s seat, is going to be helped much by accusing CNN’s Manu Raju of being a “hack.” Attacking the press might be an effective way to excite ... Read More
Media

Martha McSally’s Blasphemy

By
As I note in my New York Post piece today, I don’t believe that Martha McSally, who is serving her first term in the Senate after being appointed to take John McCain’s seat, is going to be helped much by accusing CNN’s Manu Raju of being a “hack.” Attacking the press might be an effective way to excite ... Read More
Elections

Lying Liz

By
Ever since she began explaining how her Medicare for all plan would be funded, and how she would pass it, Elizabeth Warren has been sinking. Ahead of last week’s debate, her camp leaked a story that her friend Bernie Sanders met with her in 2018 to discuss plans for 2020, and that at this meeting, Sanders had ... Read More
Elections

Lying Liz

By
Ever since she began explaining how her Medicare for all plan would be funded, and how she would pass it, Elizabeth Warren has been sinking. Ahead of last week’s debate, her camp leaked a story that her friend Bernie Sanders met with her in 2018 to discuss plans for 2020, and that at this meeting, Sanders had ... Read More
NR PLUS Culture

People Make New Orleans

By
I had my first taste of southern hospitality the day I moved to New York. A young woman from New Orleans, whom I had met only briefly over Skype (she had advertised a room in the Bronx, though I preferred a room in Manhattan), had asked if anyone would be picking me up from the airport. No, I told her. I didn’t ... Read More
NR PLUS Culture

People Make New Orleans

By
I had my first taste of southern hospitality the day I moved to New York. A young woman from New Orleans, whom I had met only briefly over Skype (she had advertised a room in the Bronx, though I preferred a room in Manhattan), had asked if anyone would be picking me up from the airport. No, I told her. I didn’t ... Read More
White House

The GAO’s Report

By
The Government Accountability Office issued a short report yesterday concluding that the administration had broken the law in freezing aid to Ukraine last summer. A common response from the president’s defenders has been that the GAO has found such violations of the law on many occasions, and the press did not ... Read More
White House

The GAO’s Report

By
The Government Accountability Office issued a short report yesterday concluding that the administration had broken the law in freezing aid to Ukraine last summer. A common response from the president’s defenders has been that the GAO has found such violations of the law on many occasions, and the press did not ... Read More