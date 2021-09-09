Confusion over Whether Postal Workers Exempt from Vaccine Mandate

A U.S. Postal Service mail carrier pushes his cart in the rain on Manhattan’s Upper West Side during the coronavirus outbreak in New York City, April 13, 2020. (Mike Segar/Reuters)

Update 9:00 p.m.: This article was updated following additional clarifications from the Biden administration on vaccine requirements for the Postal Service.

U.S. Postal Service workers are subject to a rule to be developed by the Labor Department mandating coronavirus vaccinations for workers and weekly testing for non-vaccinated employees at companies with over 100 workers, a senior Biden administration official told CNN and the Washington Post.

The clarification came after the Washington Post reported that White House officials said U.S. Postal Service employees are exempt from the Biden administration’s new coronavirus vaccine mandates for federal workers.

“We strongly encourage them to comply with these standards,” White House officials initially told the Post.

President Biden announced that the Labor Department would develop rules to require all companies with more than 100 employees to mandate coronavirus vaccinations or weekly testing for workers. Additionally, Biden signed an executive order requiring all “federal executive branch workers” to be vaccinated, along with all federal contractors, according to the White House outline of the plan.

Businesses that ignore the new vaccination and testing requirements could face a penalty of up to $14,000 per violation, a senior administration official told reporters. Biden said the new requirements would help “protect vaccinated workers from unvaccinated coworkers.”

The president also called on state governors to mandate coronavirus vaccinations for all teachers and school employees.

“Vaccination requirements for schools are nothing new,” Biden said. “They work. They’re overwhelmingly supported by educators and their unions.”

