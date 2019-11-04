Pregnant Florida Woman Kills Home Intruder with AR-15

(Screenshot via Bay News 9)

A pregnant woman is being celebrated as a hero for using an AR-15 rifle to save the lives of her husband and 11-year-old daughter after two men broke into the family’s home Wednesday night.

Two masked intruders broke into the Lithia, Florida home close to 9pm on Wednesday. One of the men grabbed the couple’s 11-year-old daughter while both men violently attacked her father, Jeremy King. One of the men pistol-whipped him, and the other kicked him in the head several times, King said.

“As soon as they had got the back door opened, they had a pistol on me and was grabbing my 11-year-old daughter,” King told Bay News 9.

His wife, who is more than eight-months pregnant, peeked out of the back bedroom during the incident, at which point King said one of the intruders shot at her. She then retrieved the AR-15 and shot at the intruder, clipping him, according to King.

“He made it from my back door to roughly 200 feet out in the front ditch before the AR did its thing,” King said.

Authorities found the body of a man in a ditch nearby the house. King meanwhile said he has a fractured eye socket, fractured sinus cavity, a concussion, 20 stitches and three staples in his head.

“Them guys came in with two normal pistols and my AR stopped it,” King said, adding that his wife had “evened the playing field and kept them from killing me.”

The AR-15 rifle was in the home legally, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.