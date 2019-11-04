News

Law & the Courts

Pregnant Florida Woman Kills Home Intruder with AR-15

By
(Screenshot via Bay News 9)

A pregnant woman is being celebrated as a hero for using an AR-15 rifle to save the lives of her husband and 11-year-old daughter after two men broke into the family’s home Wednesday night.

Two masked intruders broke into the Lithia, Florida home close to 9pm on Wednesday. One of the men grabbed the couple’s 11-year-old daughter while both men violently attacked her father, Jeremy King. One of the men pistol-whipped him, and the other kicked him in the head several times, King said.

“As soon as they had got the back door opened, they had a pistol on me and was grabbing my 11-year-old daughter,” King told Bay News 9.

His wife, who is more than eight-months pregnant, peeked out of the back bedroom during the incident, at which point King said one of the intruders shot at her. She then retrieved the AR-15 and shot at the intruder, clipping him, according to King.

“He made it from my back door to roughly 200 feet out in the front ditch before the AR did its thing,” King said.

Authorities found the body of a man in a ditch nearby the house. King meanwhile said he has a fractured eye socket, fractured sinus cavity, a concussion, 20 stitches and three staples in his head.

Comments

“Them guys came in with two normal pistols and my AR stopped it,” King said, adding that his wife had “evened the playing field and kept them from killing me.”

The AR-15 rifle was in the home legally, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

Comments

Most Popular

White House

Impeachment Is Unpredictable

By
Yes, it already seems like two eternities ago. But do you realize that, if we could turn back time just five weeks, no one would have heard of the “whistleblower”? Those of us who can find Ukraine on a map would be back to ignoring it — except to wonder when and why it stopped being the Ukraine. (It has to ... Read More
Politics & Policy

Making Moral Mistakes Mandatory

By
The leading anti-immigration voice in our country belongs to my friend Mark Krikorian of the Mayflower Krikorians. Two of the most prominent voices associated with our dotty new blood-and-soil nationalism are linked to the surnames Buchanan and Ahmari. My colleague Michael Brendan Dougherty calls himself a ... Read More
Elections

The Reserve Army of the GOP

By
At first glance, President Trump’s reelection chances don’t look good. Stories about impeachment and presidential misbehavior dominate the news. Trump’s disapproval rating is high. Independent voters are against him. GOP congressmen are retiring from suburban districts that trend Democratic. The generic ... Read More
U.S.

Is California Becoming Premodern?

By
More than 2 million Californians were recently left without power after the state’s largest utility, Pacific Gas and Electric — which filed for bankruptcy earlier this year — preemptively shut down transmission lines in fear that they might spark fires during periods of high autumn winds. Consumers blame ... Read More