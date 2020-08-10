Trump Evacuated from Press Briefing after Shooting outside White House

President Donald Trump holds a coronavirus briefing at the White House, August 10, 2020. (Kevin Lamarque/Reuters)

President Trump was abruptly escorted out of the White House briefing room on Monday before quickly returning to tell reporters, “There was a shooting outside of the White House.”

“There was a shooting, law enforcement shot someone, seems to be someone, and the suspect is on the way to the hospital,” Trump said, restarting the briefing.

Sounded like a gun shot right outside the White House. Secret service making press clear the lawn. Law enforcement holding guns everywhere. pic.twitter.com/KQx6HWcKij — @skylerhenry (@SkylerHenry) August 10, 2020

The president said “from what I understand” the suspect was armed and that law enforcement shot the suspect outside of the premises of the White House but close to the fence.

“It’s unfortunate that this is the world but the world has always been a dangerous place. It’s not something that’s unique,” he added.

LIVE: President @realDonaldTrump holds a news conference https://t.co/Vbc9lndRoK — The White House (@WhiteHouse) August 10, 2020

Only minutes into the president’s scheduled briefing, a Secret Service agent entered the briefing room and told the president something before quickly leading him out of the room. The president said he was taken to the Oval Office, where he stayed for about nine minutes before returning to the briefing room.

