President, Melania Trump Test Positive for Coronavirus

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump arrive at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport to participate in the first presidential debate with Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden in Cleveland, Ohio, September 29, 2020. (Carlos Barria/Reuters)

President Trump revealed early Friday morning that he and First Lady Melania have tested positive for coronavirus.

Trump’s diagnosis comes with just over a month remaining before the presidential election.

“Tonight, [the First Lady] and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!” Trump wrote on Twitter.

White House physician Sean Conley said on Friday that the two were “well at this time” and that his medical team would “maintain a vigilant watch.” Conley added that Trump would “continue carrying out his duties without disruption while recovering.”

The president and first lady were tested upon learning that senior aide Hope Hicks tested positive for coronavirus. Hicks flew with Trump on Air Force One to a Wednesday campaign rally in Duluth, Minn., and she began exhibiting symptoms at about the time of the rally, a person familiar with the matter told the New York Times. Hicks tested negative for coronavirus on Wednesday morning, which allowed her to board Air Force One, CBS News reported.

Vice President Mike Pence and his wife Karen tested negative for coronavirus on Friday following the president’s diagnosis.

“Karen and I send our love and prayers to our dear friends President [Trump] and [First Lady] Melania Trump,” Pence wrote on Twitter. “We join millions across America praying for their full and swift recovery. God bless you President Trump & our wonderful First Lady Melania.”

