Prince Andrew Has Ignored FBI’s Epstein Interview Requests

By
Britain’s Prince Andrew near royal Sandringham estate, in Norfolk, Britain January 19, 2020. (Chris Radburn/Reuters)

Prince Andrew has not responded to requests from federal prosecutors and the FBI for an interview about his contacts with Jeffrey Epstein, the top federal prosecutor in Manhattan said in a press conference on Monday.

“To date, Prince Andrew has provided zero cooperation,” U.S. Attorney Geoffrey Berman said.

The Duke of York, the second son of Queen Elizabeth II, has been in the spotlight since prominent Epstein accuser Virginia Roberts claimed she was raped by Andrew when she was 17. Andrews gave an interview to BBC in which the Duke attempted to deny he had ever met Roberts, despite a photo of the two together with Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein’s friend and alleged accomplice.

Roberts responded by slamming the Duke’s “ridiculous excuses.”

“This is a story of abuse and this is a story of your guys’ royalty,” she told BBC.

Following the interview and its backlash, Prince Andrew announced he would be taking a leave of absence from public affairs.

“I deeply sympathize with everyone who has been affected [by Epstein’s alleged crimes] and wants some form of closure,” a statement from the Duke read. “I can only hope that, in time, they will be able to rebuild their lives.”

Andrew’s November statement also said that he would cooperate with any investigations over his alleged involvement in Epstein’s sex trafficking.

“Of course, I am willing to help any appropriate law enforcement agency with their investigations, if required,” his statement said.

Comments

Gloria Allred, a lawyer for several Epstein victims, said after Prince Andrew’s announcement that the Duke should meet with FBI investigators as soon as possible.

“It should be done without delay,” Allred said. “Time is of the essence. These victims have waited long enough.”

Comments

