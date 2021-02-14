Private School Saved This Family from the Worst of COVID Lockdowns. The Neighbors Weren’t So Lucky

Jason Barry and Dana Kettler have a lot in common.

They both live with their families in Solana Beach, a couple of miles from the North County San Diego coast. They live on the same street with Spanish-style homes and manicured California lawns. They became friends through neighborhood block parties and Christmas caroling.

They both have daughters who attend local schools just blocks from one another.

But when school actually started last year, the two families had very different experiences.

Kettler’s daughter, a junior at Santa Fe Christian High School, actually returned to physical classes late last summer, though with some pandemic-related restrictions to …