Pro-Life Dem Confronts Buttigieg over Party’s Commitment to Abortion: ‘We Have No Part in the Party’

2020 Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg speaks during a town hall meeting in Fort Dodge, Iowa, U.S., April 16, 2019. (Elijah Nouvelage/Reuters)

South Bend mayor Pete Buttigieg was confronted by a pro-life Democratic voter over the party’s position on abortion during a Fox News town hall event on Sunday.

“I am a proud pro-life Democrat,” audience member Kristin Day said. “Would you support more moderate platform language [regarding abortion] in the Democratic Party to ensure that the party of diversity and inclusion really does include everybody?” Currently, the Democratic party platform supports abortion up to nine months into pregnancy.

“I support the position of my party, that this kind of medical care needs to be available to everyone, and I support the Roe vs. Wade framework that holds that early in pregnancy there are very few restrictions and late in pregnancy there are very few exceptions,” Buttigieg responded. “The best I can offer is that we may disagree on that very important issue and hopefully we will be able to partner on other issues.”

The exchange happened two days after President Trump became the first U.S. president in history to address the annual March for Life in Washington, D.C.

“Unborn children have never had a stronger defender in the White House,” Trump told the audience at the march.

The highest-ranking Democrat to address the march was Louisiana state representative Katrina Jackson, who wrote legislation in 2014 that restricted abortion in the state.

“Louisiana is the number one pro-life state. And do you know why? Because in Louisiana, the majority of Democrats who are elected are pro-lifers,” Jackson said. “Every day that I walk into the state capitol, I am greeted by pro-lifers regardless of whether they’re black, white, Republican, Democrat, male, female.”