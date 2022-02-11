Pro-Life Nonprofit Works to Shutter Abortion Clinics through Better Enforcement of Existing Codes

It has been almost 25 years since pro-life activist Cathie Humbarger sounded alarms with local officials in Fort Wayne, Ind., after noticing that women were often stumbling out of an abortion clinic near her office. The events that followed continue to power her activism decades later.

It was 1998, and Humbarger had strategically situated her office right next door to the abortion facility. As she watched women leave the facility time after time, she began to question why the building did not have any wheelchair ramps. She ultimately filed a complaint with local officials saying the facility was not complying with the …