Pro-Trump Protesters Gather in Washington ahead of Electoral College Certification

Supporters of President Donald Trump gather in Presidents Park on the Ellipse by the White House for his rally and speech to contest the certification of 2020 presidential election in Washington, D.C., January 6, 2021. (Jim Bourg/Reuters)

Pro-Trump protestors arrived in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday and Wednesday morning, ahead of the Congressional certification of the Electoral College vote.

Several Republican lawmakers are set to voice objections to certification of the results later on Wednesday, citing President Trump’s allegations of widespread voter fraud. Although Trump allies have not proved allegations of fraud, the president has continued to claim that the election was stolen by Democrats.

Pro-Trump demonstrators harassed Senator Mitt Romney (R., Utah) on a flight from Salt Lake City to the capital on Tuesday, chanting “Traitor! Traitor!” at the lawmaker. Demonstrators clashed with police in downtown Washington, with several arrested on charges including carrying a firearm without a license and assaulting a police officer.

Around 30,000 people are expected to attend a pro-Trump rally later today, according to a permit from the National Parks Service. The president announced on Twitter that he will address the crowd.

I will be speaking at the SAVE AMERICA RALLY tomorrow on the Ellipse at 11AM Eastern. Arrive early — doors open at 7AM Eastern. BIG CROWDS! pic.twitter.com/k4blXESc0c — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 5, 2021

The National Guard will deploy over 100 service members in Washington, D.C., to assist in traffic and crowd control, following a request by Mayor Muriel Bowser. The mayor cautioned city residents to avoid the demonstrations.

“We’re asking D.C. residents and people who live in the region to avoid confrontations with anybody who’s looking for a fight,” Bowser said on Monday. “We will not allow people to incite violence, intimidate our residents or cause destruction in our city.”

