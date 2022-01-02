Progressive Pro-Life Activist Says Movement Needs to Prepare for Post-Roe Fight in Blue States

Terrisa Bukovinac knows what it is to feel like a black sheep.

As a secular person with progressive politics, it took her a long time to feel comfortable advocating on behalf of the pro-life movement. While activists on both sides might see these two identities as competing, Bukovinac founded the Progressive Anti-Abortion Uprising (PAAU) last year to show other progressives there is space — and even a growing need— for them in the pro-life movement.

Bukovinac, like many pro-lifers, is “extremely optimistic” that the Supreme Court will overturn, or at least “significantly do damage” to Roe v. Wade, the 1973 ruling that …