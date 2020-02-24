News

Media

Progressive Young Turks Founder Cenk Uygur Asked Staff Not to Unionize

By
The Young Turks radio show host Cenk Uygur leads a protest of government bailout money given to Goldman Sachs in Washington, D.C., June 9, 2010. (Jonathan Ernst/Reuters)

Cenk Uygur, one of the founders of the progressive news network The Young Turks, reportedly pleaded with his staff not to unionize during a meeting earlier this month, at times speaking passionately about his opposition to the move.

The all-staff meeting in Culver City, California on February 12 was originally planned to handle personnel matters but drifted into a discussion about the recently announced intention of staff members to form a union, The Huffington Post reported Monday.

Earlier in the day, a Twitter account purportedly representing the employees of The Young Turks announced their “decision to go union,” saying they are “proud” to “put into practice in our workplace the values that our work helps bring to the screen every day.”

“We stand in solidarity with the renaissance of labor activism we see now in workplaces of all kinds throughout the country,” the statement said.

At the meeting however, Uygur reportedly gave a spirited argument against the decision to unionize, according to staffers who attended, at one point throwing his papers on the ground and reprimanding an employee.

“The reality is we’re in a precarious position,” Uygur said. “We’re in a digital media landscape where almost no one makes money or is sustainable.”

“For a smaller digital media company, those are absolutely real considerations,” he continued. “It doesn’t mean you shouldn’t have a union. Everyone should know the full context.”

The popular progressive activist and political commentator has previously expressed strong support for unions, and has endorsed Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders, who has suggested punishing companies that refuse to recognize unions. Uygur is currently running for Congress in California in the 2020 special election to succeed former Representative Katie Hill, who resigned after reports that she carried on a sexual relationship with a congressional staffer.

On Friday, workers in the newly-formed TYT union tweeted that they are “dismayed to report” that leadership at the company “refused” their request to unionize.

The company’s acting chief operating officer, Jack Gerard, reassured employees that the company is not discouraging their campaign to form a union, but some staffers remained disappointed.

Comments

“We generally feel disappointed, but unshaken,” one staffer told The Huffington Post. “We feel it’s the right thing to do because of what TYT values.”

“This is a disappointing decision from an organization that presents itself as progressive,” said the parent organization of TYT Union, the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees.

Comments

Most Popular

Elections

Bernie’s Huge Victory

By
Bernie had a massive night in Nevada, with a diverse nomination-winning-type coalition. According to the entrance poll, he won whites and Hispanics and did well among blacks. He won men and women. He won college graduates and did particularly well with non-college graduates. He won Democrats and independents. ... Read More
Elections

Bernie’s Huge Victory

By
Bernie had a massive night in Nevada, with a diverse nomination-winning-type coalition. According to the entrance poll, he won whites and Hispanics and did well among blacks. He won men and women. He won college graduates and did particularly well with non-college graduates. He won Democrats and independents. ... Read More
U.S.

Women’s Sports Should Be Women’s Sports

By
Transgender sports policies make a mockery of women’s competition. Just look at the state of Connecticut. At the 2018 state open for women’s track and field, two young men identifying as transgender took first and second place in the 100m race. Their participation not only deprived young women of their ... Read More
U.S.

Women’s Sports Should Be Women’s Sports

By
Transgender sports policies make a mockery of women’s competition. Just look at the state of Connecticut. At the 2018 state open for women’s track and field, two young men identifying as transgender took first and second place in the 100m race. Their participation not only deprived young women of their ... Read More
Elections

Bernie’s Houses

By
Mike Bloomberg scored a hit -- a palpable hit -- in the debate this week when he pointed back at Bernie Sanders and said: “What a wonderful country we have, the best-known socialist in the country happens to be a millionaire with three houses.” Many conservatives laughed and cheered and wondered why Bernie ... Read More
Elections

Bernie’s Houses

By
Mike Bloomberg scored a hit -- a palpable hit -- in the debate this week when he pointed back at Bernie Sanders and said: “What a wonderful country we have, the best-known socialist in the country happens to be a millionaire with three houses.” Many conservatives laughed and cheered and wondered why Bernie ... Read More
NR PLUS Science & Tech

Elon Musk’s Plan to Settle Mars

By
He who follows Freedom, let him leave his homeland, and risk his life. — Adam Mickiewicz, Polish poet, 1832 Last week my wife Hope and I traveled to Boca Chica, Texas, to meet with Elon Musk. While we talked inside the SpaceX onsite headquarters, a mariachi band played outside, providing entertainment for ... Read More
NR PLUS Science & Tech

Elon Musk’s Plan to Settle Mars

By
He who follows Freedom, let him leave his homeland, and risk his life. — Adam Mickiewicz, Polish poet, 1832 Last week my wife Hope and I traveled to Boca Chica, Texas, to meet with Elon Musk. While we talked inside the SpaceX onsite headquarters, a mariachi band played outside, providing entertainment for ... Read More
NR PLUS World

Escape from Wuhan

By
The onset of the crisis in Wuhan startled me like a jump scare in a horror movie. You’ve seen the kind I mean. The audience is led to believe that the monster, psycho killer—or what have you—pursuing the intended victim is still distant. Then whatever it is stands up from behind, leaps out in front, bursts ... Read More
NR PLUS World

Escape from Wuhan

By
The onset of the crisis in Wuhan startled me like a jump scare in a horror movie. You’ve seen the kind I mean. The audience is led to believe that the monster, psycho killer—or what have you—pursuing the intended victim is still distant. Then whatever it is stands up from behind, leaps out in front, bursts ... Read More