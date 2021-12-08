News

NR PLUS U.S.

Prosecutor Accuses Jussie Smollett of Perjuring Himself in Trial’s Closing Argument

By
Actor Jussie Smollett makes a court appearance at the Leighton Criminal Court Building in Chicago, Illinois, March 14, 2019. (E. Jason Wambsgans/Chicago Tribune/Pool via Reuters)

Chicago, Ill. — Jussie Smollett never wanted police to solve the horrible hate crime that was allegedly perpetrated against him on a frigid morning in January 2019, special prosecutor Dan Webb told the jury during closing arguments Wednesday in the actor’s criminal trial.

That’s why Smollett withheld evidence from investigators, refusing to turn over his cell phone to detectives, and declined to provide his medical records from the attack or a DNA sample. That’s why Smollett falsely reported that one of his alleged attackers was white, when evidence points to the two attackers being brothers Abimbola and Olabinjo Osundairo, who are

Send a tip to the news team at NR.

To Read the Full Story
Join NRPlus
Comments
Ryan Mills is an enterprise and media reporter at National Review. He previously worked for 14 years as a breaking news reporter, investigative reporter, and editor at newspapers in Florida. Originally from Minnesota, Ryan lives in the Fort Myers area with his wife and two sons.

Recommended

The Latest