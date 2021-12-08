Prosecutor Accuses Jussie Smollett of Perjuring Himself in Trial’s Closing Argument

Chicago, Ill. — Jussie Smollett never wanted police to solve the horrible hate crime that was allegedly perpetrated against him on a frigid morning in January 2019, special prosecutor Dan Webb told the jury during closing arguments Wednesday in the actor’s criminal trial.

That’s why Smollett withheld evidence from investigators, refusing to turn over his cell phone to detectives, and declined to provide his medical records from the attack or a DNA sample. That’s why Smollett falsely reported that one of his alleged attackers was white, when evidence points to the two attackers being brothers Abimbola and Olabinjo Osundairo, who are …