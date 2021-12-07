Prosecutors Raise Concerns about Lefty Boston DA ahead of Confirmation as U.S. Attorney

Suffolk County district attorney Rachael Rollins is on track to be confirmed Wednesday as U.S. attorney for Massachusetts — a prospect that has her current and future colleagues concerned, according to multiple sources familiar with the thinking inside the office Rollins currently runs and the one she will likely soon inherit.

Senate Judiciary Republicans broke with precedent by voting unanimously against her confirmation in September, but she was discharged out of committee by a full Senate vote on Friday and will likely be confirmed in a party-line vote.

The concerns about Rollins are twofold: the extremely lax approach to law enforcement that …