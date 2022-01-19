Psaki to Appear on Fox News for Interview Thursday

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki holds the daily press briefing at the White House in Washington, D.C., January 18, 2022. (Jonathan Ernst/Reuters)

Following President Biden’s first press conference in nearly three months Wednesday, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki will appear on Fox News Thursday for a rare interview.

“Fox News Channel’s (FNC) Bill Hemmer and Dana Perino will present an interview with White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki on Thursday, January 20th on America’s Newsroom. The interview will mark the program’s first with the Press Secretary since President Biden took office and follows his first news conference of the year,” the network said in a statement.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Neither the subject nor the time of the interview was specified. Psaki is also scheduled to brief the press and the public on national updates Thursday.

Psaki is likely to use the platform to promote President Biden’s policy priorities, such as the Build Back Better package and voting legislation pending in Congress, to Fox News’ right-leaning audience of millions of Republican voters. She may take the opportunity to address points of confusion that might have arisen during Biden’s press conference on the status of Build Back Better, U.S. foreign-policy response to Russian aggression, and the administration’s strategy to combat inflation, among others.

Send a tip to the news team at NR.