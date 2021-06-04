Psychiatrist Described ‘Fantasies’ of Murdering White People in Yale Lecture

The campus of Yale University (Michelle McLoughlin/Reuters)

A psychiatrist delivered a lecture at Yale University’s Child Study Center in which she described her “fantasies” of murdering white people, a recording of which was posted by journalist Katie Herzog on Substack.

The lecture, entitled “The Psychopathic Problem of the White Mind,” was delivered on April 6 via Zoom. A flier for the lecture described its “learning objectives” as understanding “how white people are psychologically dependent on black rage.”

“I had fantasies of unloading a revolver into the head of any white person that got in my way, burying their body, and wiping my bloody hands as I walked away relatively guiltless with a bounce in my step. Like I did the world a f***ing favor,” the lecturer, Dr. Aruna Khilanani, said at one point in the talk.

“We keep forgetting that directly talking [to white people] about race is a waste of our breath,” Khilanani said. “We are asking a demented, violent predator who thinks that they are a saint or a superhero, to accept responsibility. It ain’t gonna happen.”

Khilanani is a psychiatrist and psychoanalyst with degrees from Columbia, Cornell, and New York University. Khilanani described those institutions as “racist” in an interview with Herzog.

“I actually think that conservatives are psychologically healthier” than liberals, Khilanani told Herzog. “They are more in touch with their anger and negative feelings. They can articulate it. They can say it, they’re not covering it up. . . . There’s not all this liberal fluff of goodness.”

Yale saw controversy in 2017 after a dean posted a series of reviews on Yelp in which she recommended a restaurant for “white trash” and described cinema concession workers as “barely educated morons trying to manage snack orders for the obese and also try to add $7 plus $7.” The dean later resigned from the position.

