News

National Security & Defense

Putin Orders ‘Reciprocal Response’ to U.S. Missile Test

By
Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump at the G-20 meeting in Osaka, June 28, 2019 (Kevin Lamarque/Reuters)

Russian president Vladimir Putin on Friday ordered a tit-for-tat response to a U.S. missile test, the first of its kind since the dissolution of a Cold War-era arms-control treaty earlier this month.

“We have never wanted, do not want, and will not be drawn into a costly, economically destructive arms race,” Putin said in remarks to his Security Council. “That said, in the light of unfolding circumstances, I am ordering the Defense Ministry, the Foreign Ministry, and other appropriate agencies to analyze the threat to our country posed by U.S. actions, and to take exhaustive measures to prepare a reciprocal response.”

The U.S. on August 2 officially ended its participation in the 1987 Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty, which banned both countries from employing land-based missiles with a range of 310 to 3,400 miles, citing what it said were Russian violations of the treaty. The Pentagon announced Monday that it had tested a conventional ground-launched cruise missile which flew over 310 miles and hit its intended target.

“All this leaves no doubts that the real intention of the United States was to . . . untie its hands to deploy previously banned missiles in different regions of the world,” said Putin.

The Russian president added that the Kremlin remains open to negotiations with the U.S.

Comments

Secretary of Defense Mark Esper said this month that the U.S. would “fully pursue the development of these ground-launched conventional missiles” and that he supports placing such missiles in Asia in the near future.

“Clearly they are trying to expand their strategic nuclear arsenal to deal with the United States,” Esper said. “Right now Russia has possibly nuclear-tipped . . . INF-range cruise missiles facing toward Europe, and that’s not a good thing.”

Comments

Most Popular

Film & TV

Netflix Debuts Its Obama Manifesto

By
This week’s widespread media blitz heralding Netflix’s broadcast of its first Obama-endorsed presentation, American Factory, was more than synchronicity. It felt as though U.S. publicists and journalists collectively exhaled their relief at finally regaining the bully pulpit. Reviews of American Factory, a ... Read More
Culture

Jussie Smollett Jokes Declared Off-Limits

By
The Jussie Smollett story has been declared not fit for jokes. "It's a straight-up tragedy," declares the co-creator of a Comedy Central show, South Side, set in Chicago. Bashir Salahuddin, a former Jimmy Fallon writer, says “The whole situation is unfortunate. Particularly for the city, there’s bigger ... Read More