Questions Remain for Defense as Jussie Smollett Trial Winds Down

Chicago, Ill. — The trial is expected to resume today of former Empire star Jussie Smollett, who is accused of conspiring with two brothers to orchestrate a fake hate crime against himself in January 2019, and then falsely reporting it to the police as real.

The prosecution rested its case on Thursday, and the defense called three witnesses on Thursday night, before Friday’s day off. The defense is expected to resume its case today. The jury is expected to get the case either today or Tuesday.

As the case nears its end, a few important questions remain: if the defense is right …