Racial Essentialism Corrupts Mainstream News Coverage

Welcome back to “Forgotten Fact-Checks,” a weekly column produced by National Review’s News Desk. This week, we wonder what else the Washington Post might ascribe to whiteness, why 60 Minutes would lean on Miles “Anonymous” Taylor, and hit more media misses.

CRT’s March Through the Media

Critical race theory, if progressive journalists are to be believed, is merely a lens through which adults can analyze history, law, and policy. What it’s not, they argue, is race essentialism being taught in public schools. When Glenn Youngkin made expunging CRT from Virginia’s education system a cornerstone of his successful gubernatorial campaign, he was accused …