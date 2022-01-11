News

Raffensperger Defends Georgia Election Integrity ahead of Biden’s Voting Rights Speech

By
Georgia secretary of state Brad Raffensperger at the capitol in Atlanta, November 6, 2020 (Dustin Chambers / Reuters)

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger is defending election integrity in his state ahead of President Joe Biden’s speech in Atlanta, where he is expected to endorse a “carve out” of the Senate’s legislative filibuster so Democrats can unilaterally pass their voting rights agenda.

And Raffensperger is calling on Republicans and Democrats to work together to pass election reforms that have broad support among members of both parties.

In an interview with National Review on Tuesday, Raffensperger said there is no truth to the allegations of large-scale voter disenfranchisement in Georgia after state lawmakers passed a new election security bill last year

Ryan Mills is an enterprise and media reporter at National Review. He previously worked for 14 years as a breaking news reporter, investigative reporter, and editor at newspapers in Florida. Originally from Minnesota, Ryan lives in the Fort Myers area with his wife and two sons.

