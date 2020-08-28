News

Politics & Policy

Rand Paul Claims Mob That Harassed Him Outside White House Part of ‘An Organized Interstate Racket,’ Calls on FBI to Investigate

By
Senator Rand Paul (R., Ky.) at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., May 22, 2018 (Jonathan Ernst/Reuters)

Senator Rand Paul (R., Ky.) is calling on the FBI to investigate the mob of protestors that swarmed him outside of the White House on Thursday following President Trump’s Republican convention speech, saying the group is part of “an organized interstate racket.” 

In an appearance on Fox & Friends Friday morning, Paul detailed his experience being harassed by an angry mob of “over 100 people,” saying if not for police who formed a wall around the senator and his wife, he believes he would be dead or seriously injured.

“I truly believe this with every fiber of my being, had they gotten at us they would have gotten us to the ground, we might not have been killed, might just have been injured by being kicked in the head, or kicked in the stomach until we were senseless,” he said.

Protestors shouted threats to kill and hurt him, including saying, “We’re not going to let you go alive unless you’ll say you’re for criminal justice reform” though Paul has authored 22 criminal justice reforms, including the Breonna Taylor law to end no-knock raids, he said. Video of the incident appears to show a protestor shoving a police officer, nearly knocking him down. 

Paul believes the protestors were people who came from outside Washington D.C. as paid agents of anarchy.

“I believe there are going to be people who are involved with the attack on us that actually were paid to come here, are not from Washington, D.C., and are sort of paid to be anarchists,” he said. “This is disturbing because really, if you’re inciting a riot that’s a crime, but if you’re paying someone to incite a riot that person needs to go to jail as well.”

Paul said the attack “isn’t normal” and that “there’s something going on here,” saying “the FBI needs to be involved. This is an organized interstate racket.”

“My feeling is that there is interstate criminal traffic being paid for across state lines, but you won’t know unless you arrest them. Otherwise you just think ‘Oh, these are some normal hoodlums from a big city.’” he said. “I promise you that at least some of the … people who attacked us were not from D.C.”

Paul claimed that protestors came to the city on a plane in fresh, new clothes and are being paid to cause trouble.

He called on the FBI to arrest and question demonstrators, suggesting a judge should subpoena their bills to find out “who paid for your bill? How did you get here on a plane and staying in a fancy hotel and yet you’re acting like a criminal?” 

“Something’s going on here and it’s much bigger than people think,” he said. 

Comments

As President Trump prepared to give his speech from the South Lawn on Thursday night, hundreds of protestors gathered outside the White House, yelling “No justice, no peace” and “Join us.”

Protestors also harassed other attendees of Trump’s speech as they left the White House — video by the Daily Caller appears to show protestors shouting expletives at attendees exiting the speech with police security. 

Comments



