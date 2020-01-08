News

National Security & Defense

Rand Paul: Trump Told Me He ‘Shares My Thoughts’ on Avoiding ‘Ground War’ with Iran

By
Sen. Rand Paul (Chris Keane/Reuters)

Following President Trump’s Wednesday speech on deescalating tensions with Iran, Senator Rand Paul (R., Ky.) said the president had personally expressed his desire to avoid another protracted Middle East war.

“The President shares my thoughts that the last thing we need is another ground war,” Paul wrote on Twitter. “He doesn’t want endless wars. I continue to hope for de-escalation and diplomacy.”

In his Wednesday speech, Trump declared that “Iran appears to be standing down,” and that barring further Iranian aggression, a deescalation could occur.

“The United States is ready to embrace peace with all who seek it,” Trump said.

Ever since news of the U.S. airstrike that killed Iranian general Qasem Soleimani last week, Paul — a longtime critic of Middle East intervention — had voiced his concerns.

Paul suggested in a long thread on Twitter Friday that the move could further destabilize the region, and pointed to the Iraq War as evidence.

“President Trump viscerally understands that the toppling of Saddam Hussein made Iran stronger,” Paul wrote. “Soleimani, like Hussein, was an evil man who ordered the killing of Americans. Yet, the question remains, whether his death will lead to more instability in the Middle East or less.”

Comments

On Tuesday, Paul ramped up his rhetoric, telling CNN’s Wolf Blitzer that Soleimani’s death was “the death of diplomacy with Iran.”

“I don’t see an off-ramp. I don’t see a way out of this,” Paul stated. “ . . . You’d have to be brain-dead to believe that we tear up the agreement, we put an embargo on you and we kill your major general, and they’re just going to crawl back to the table and say, ‘What do you want, America?’”

Comments

Most Popular

NR PLUS National Security & Defense

Iran, Again

By
Since 1979, no one in the United States has figured out a good way to handle the regime in Tehran. For 40 years, we’ve been having the same arguments, and no matter what we tried, the results were disappointing. It is hard to overstate just how spectacularly unprepared the U.S. government was for the Iranian ... Read More
NR PLUS National Security & Defense

Iran, Again

By
Since 1979, no one in the United States has figured out a good way to handle the regime in Tehran. For 40 years, we’ve been having the same arguments, and no matter what we tried, the results were disappointing. It is hard to overstate just how spectacularly unprepared the U.S. government was for the Iranian ... Read More
Culture

Ricky Gervais Smart-Bombs Hollywood

By
When I was a kid, I used to love a video game called Defender. Whenever you got in trouble, you'd set off the smart bomb and wipe out a huge swarm of aliens at once. The aliens would come right back and get you in a few seconds, but it sure was satisfying in the moment. Last night, Ricky Gervais was ... Read More
Culture

Ricky Gervais Smart-Bombs Hollywood

By
When I was a kid, I used to love a video game called Defender. Whenever you got in trouble, you'd set off the smart bomb and wipe out a huge swarm of aliens at once. The aliens would come right back and get you in a few seconds, but it sure was satisfying in the moment. Last night, Ricky Gervais was ... Read More
National Security & Defense

Iran Is Not Iraq

By
We have no clue how Iran will react to the elimination of its terror chief Qasem Soleimani. Religious fanatics tend to be unpredictable. One thing we can be certain of, however, is that every time the United States acts in its self-interest in the Middle East, a bunch of pundits and policy experts will start ... Read More
National Security & Defense

Iran Is Not Iraq

By
We have no clue how Iran will react to the elimination of its terror chief Qasem Soleimani. Religious fanatics tend to be unpredictable. One thing we can be certain of, however, is that every time the United States acts in its self-interest in the Middle East, a bunch of pundits and policy experts will start ... Read More
National Security & Defense

Iranian Analytics

By
For all the current furor over the death of Qasem Soleimani, it is Iran, not the U.S. and the Trump administration, that is in a dilemma. Given the death and destruction wrought by Soleimani, and his agendas to come, he will not be missed. Tehran has misjudged the U.S. administration’s doctrine of strategic ... Read More
National Security & Defense

Iranian Analytics

By
For all the current furor over the death of Qasem Soleimani, it is Iran, not the U.S. and the Trump administration, that is in a dilemma. Given the death and destruction wrought by Soleimani, and his agendas to come, he will not be missed. Tehran has misjudged the U.S. administration’s doctrine of strategic ... Read More