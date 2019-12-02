News

Law & the Courts

Ranking Judiciary Republican Demands Schiff Testify in Upcoming Hearings

By
House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) speaks to reporters after the Trump administration blocked U.S. ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland from giving testimony in the House of Representatives’ impeachment investigation of Trump on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., October 8, 2019. (REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst)

The ranking Republican on the House Judiciary Committee said Sunday that House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff should testify in this week’s impeachment hearings, calling it “problematic” that Schiff has not yet released his committee’s report detailing its findings from the impeachment inquiry into President Trump.

“The first person who needs to testify is Adam Schiff,” Rep. Doug Collins (R., Ga.) told Fox News. “Adam Schiff has been the author of many things, a lot of them found to be false over the past couple years, but he’s going to be the author of this report.”

The Intelligence Committee, which concluded its impeachment hearings last month, is expected to release a report this week summarizing its probe of the allegations against Trump that sparked the impeachment inquiry.

“He’s compared himself in the past to a special counsel,” Collins said of Schiff. “Well, if we go back to Clinton, and even back to Nixon, but in Clinton, Ken Starr was the special counsel. He presented a report that we’re going to get as Judiciary. He came and sat and testified under oath and took questions from all sides including the White House.”

Starr, the independent counsel in the impeachment proceedings against former president Bill Clinton, delivered his report on the allegations against Clinton to lawmakers in September, 1998 and testified two months later before Congress.

Collins added that Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler’s deadline for House Republicans to say whether they wish to subpoena any witnesses to testify on Trump’s behalf is “arbitrary” since Republicans have not yet seen the Schiff report.

Comments

“If you have a case going forward, you want to know exactly what you’re facing,” the top House Republican said. “My first and foremost witness is Adam Schiff.”

Democrats have said they hope to hold a full House vote on impeachment this month before Congress leaves for the holiday break.

Comments

Most Popular

NR PLUS Film & TV

Why Al Pacino Matters

By
A  lot of movie stars are on the short side -- Robert Redford, Sylvester Stallone, Richard Dreyfuss. Despite being only about 5′8″, Paul Newman always managed to get himself described as “lanky.” Al Pacino is one of the few who always seemed shorter than they were. (About 5′7″, I think.) Maybe that ... Read More
NR PLUS Film & TV

Why Al Pacino Matters

By
A  lot of movie stars are on the short side -- Robert Redford, Sylvester Stallone, Richard Dreyfuss. Despite being only about 5′8″, Paul Newman always managed to get himself described as “lanky.” Al Pacino is one of the few who always seemed shorter than they were. (About 5′7″, I think.) Maybe that ... Read More
Politics & Policy

The ‘Deep State’ Canard Spreads

By
The deep state is the right’s new bogeyman. I’d wager that until fairly recently, few people had ever heard the phrase. I’d also bet that roughly 99 percent of those who fling the term around have no idea that it’s borrowed from Turkish politics. The idea of a deep state, or “state within a ... Read More
Politics & Policy

The ‘Deep State’ Canard Spreads

By
The deep state is the right’s new bogeyman. I’d wager that until fairly recently, few people had ever heard the phrase. I’d also bet that roughly 99 percent of those who fling the term around have no idea that it’s borrowed from Turkish politics. The idea of a deep state, or “state within a ... Read More
Culture

Why You Should Still Listen to Car Talk

By
I know nothing about cars. Scratch that. I know how to steer and where the brake pedal is, and I can usually remember how the windshield wipers work. Since moving to New York City, where I either walk or use public transportation, the most mechanically challenging procedure I’ve completed thus far is ... Read More
Culture

Why You Should Still Listen to Car Talk

By
I know nothing about cars. Scratch that. I know how to steer and where the brake pedal is, and I can usually remember how the windshield wipers work. Since moving to New York City, where I either walk or use public transportation, the most mechanically challenging procedure I’ve completed thus far is ... Read More
World

Jeremy Corbyn Reminds Us Why Israel Exists

By
In a now-deleted tweet, the Washington Post informed its 14 million followers that the historic condemnation of Jeremy Corbyn by the Chief Rabbi of the United Kingdom was triggered by Labour Party leader’s strong support for “Palestinian rights.” As numerous people quickly pointed out, this is a ... Read More
World

Jeremy Corbyn Reminds Us Why Israel Exists

By
In a now-deleted tweet, the Washington Post informed its 14 million followers that the historic condemnation of Jeremy Corbyn by the Chief Rabbi of the United Kingdom was triggered by Labour Party leader’s strong support for “Palestinian rights.” As numerous people quickly pointed out, this is a ... Read More
Elections

The Worst-Case Scenario for Democrats in 2020

By
What is the worst-case scenario for Democrats in their upcoming primary? Is it a contested primary all the way to the convention, where no candidate gets enough delegates to secure the nomination on the first ballot? Maybe. But those scenarios tend to result in “unity tickets,” which might be the best bet to ... Read More
Elections

The Worst-Case Scenario for Democrats in 2020

By
What is the worst-case scenario for Democrats in their upcoming primary? Is it a contested primary all the way to the convention, where no candidate gets enough delegates to secure the nomination on the first ballot? Maybe. But those scenarios tend to result in “unity tickets,” which might be the best bet to ... Read More