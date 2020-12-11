News

NR PLUS Elections

Raphael Warnock’s Lifelong Education in Black Liberation Theology and Radical Politics

By
Democratic Senate candidate Raphael Warnock greets supporters and staff as he enters his campaign headquarters in Atlanta, Ga., November 3, 2020. (Jessica McGowan/Pool via Reuters)

As he looked into the crowd at the historic Riverside Church in Manhattan, the Reverend Raphael Warnock acknowledged that this eulogy was a difficult task, even for him.

A trained preacher and the senior pastor at the historic Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta – Martin Luther King Jr.’s church – Warnock had likely presided over hundreds of funerals by that point in his career. But this funeral, on a Monday in early May 2018, was different. It was the funeral for his mentor, James Hal Cone, the founding father of “black liberation theology” who had personally requested that Warnock deliver his

Send a tip to the news team at NR.

Comments
Ryan Mills is a media reporter at National Review. He previously worked for 14 years as a breaking news reporter, investigative reporter, and editor at newspapers in Florida. Originally from Minnesota, Ryan lives in the Fort Myers area with his wife and two sons.

Most Popular

Law & the Courts

Still Waiting for the Kraken . . .

By
All 50 states have certified their election results and determined the electors who will vote when the Electoral College meets Monday. The “safe harbor” deadline passed on Tuesday. We will learn if there will be any “rogue electors” who write in the candidate they personally prefer instead of the ... Read More
Law & the Courts

Still Waiting for the Kraken . . .

By
All 50 states have certified their election results and determined the electors who will vote when the Electoral College meets Monday. The “safe harbor” deadline passed on Tuesday. We will learn if there will be any “rogue electors” who write in the candidate they personally prefer instead of the ... Read More