Rashida Tlaib Admits She’s Only Masking Because She’s On Camera

Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D., Mich.) addresses a rally in Detroit, Mich., June 6, 2020. (Rebecca Cook/Reuters)

Representative Rashida Tlaib (D., Mich.) was filmed at an event in Detroit saying that she was only wearing a mask because a Republican “tracker” was present.

Video obtained by the Washington Free Beacon shows Tlaib moving to reassure an attendee who thought the representative castigated him for not wearing a mask.

“Oh, I thought you were like, oh wait, he’s the one unmasked guy,” the attendee says.

“I’m just doing it because I’ve got a Republican tracker,” Tlaib replies.

Tlaib was exiting an event on Monday with Housing and Urban Development secretary Marcia Fudge, who visited housing developments in Detroit while touting the Biden administration’s proposed $3.5 trillion reconciliation bill. Fudge did not appear in the video obtained by the Beacon.

The video was revealed months after a separate clip of Tlaib surfaced in which the representative was filmed partying maskless indoors at a wedding in Dearborn, Mich. The wedding clip came the same day that Tlaib criticized Senator Rand Paul (R., Ky.) for urging resistance to some Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines to stem the spread of coronavirus, including mask mandates.

In a separate incident in August, Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D., N.Y.) was criticized after appearing to put on a mask solely for a photo-op with a group of protesters on Capitol hill, in footage published by Breitbart. Senator Ed Markey (D., Mass.) posed for a photo with the same group with a mask and pulled the mask down immediately after the picture was taken.

Tlaib’s comment comes less than a month after San Francisco mayor London Breed was filmed violating her city’s own mask mandate at an indoor party. Breed defended her actions at the time by saying she wanted to dance and “I was feeling the spirit.”

“We don’t need the fun police to come in and micromanage and tell us what we should or shouldn’t be doing,” Breed told CBS on September 20. “My drink was sitting at the table…I got up and started dancing because I was feeling the spirit and I wasn’t thinking about a mask.”

