News

Politics & Policy

Rashida Tlaib Blames Black Nationalist’s Jersey City Killing Spree on ‘White Supremacy’

By
U.S. Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib listens to a comment from a constituent during a Town Hall style meeting in Inkster, Michigan, U.S. August 15, 2019. (Rebecca Cook/Reuters)

Democratic Representative Rashida Tlai on Wednesday blamed “white supremacy” for Tuesday’s deadly shooting in Jersey City perpetrated by a couple with suspected ties to a black supremacist group.

“This is heartbreaking. White supremacy kills,” the Michigan Democrat wrote in a since-deleted tweet addressing the shooting. Tlaib deleted her tweet later on Thursday.

A man and woman exited a stolen van Tuesday afternoon and fired gunshots into a kosher grocery store in Jersey City, killing a police detective and three others. Investigators believe the couple were former members of the Black Hebrew Israelites, a group known to have antipathy towards white and Jewish people. The couple were shot and killed on the scene.

Authorities said the male shooter had previously posted anti-Semitic content online and had targeted the kosher grocery store. Law enforcement investigating Tuesday’s shooting also discovered a pipe bomb in the stolen vehicle the couple drove. The male suspect, 47, was an Army veteran previously incarcerated for a weapons offense, and the female suspect, 50, was his girlfriend.

“From our standpoint, there is no question that this is a hate crime,” Jersey City mayor Steven Fulop said.

Comments

Tlaib, one of the first two Muslim congresswomen, has been vocal in calling out others she believes are engaging in racism, including President Trump.

“This President targeted people solely based on their ethic background, their faith, disability, sexual orientation and even source of income,” the congresswoman charged on Tuesday.

Comments

Most Popular

Elections

An Election Too Important to Be Left to Voters

By
The Democrats believe that the 2020 election is too important to be left to the voters. It’s obvious that President Donald Trump withheld defense aid to Ukraine to pressure its president to commit to the investigations that he wanted, an improper use of his power that should rightly be the focus of ... Read More
Elections

An Election Too Important to Be Left to Voters

By
The Democrats believe that the 2020 election is too important to be left to the voters. It’s obvious that President Donald Trump withheld defense aid to Ukraine to pressure its president to commit to the investigations that he wanted, an improper use of his power that should rightly be the focus of ... Read More
Film & TV

A Film for All Christians

By
‘The growing good of the world is partly dependent on unhistoric acts,” wrote George Eliot in Middlemarch, “and that things are not so ill with you and me as they might have been, is half owing to the number who lived faithfully a hidden life, and rest in unvisited tombs.” The passage provides the title ... Read More
Film & TV

A Film for All Christians

By
‘The growing good of the world is partly dependent on unhistoric acts,” wrote George Eliot in Middlemarch, “and that things are not so ill with you and me as they might have been, is half owing to the number who lived faithfully a hidden life, and rest in unvisited tombs.” The passage provides the title ... Read More
Film & TV

A Feeble Fox News Attack at the Movies

By
Don’t hold your breath waiting for Oscar-winning talents to rip the lid off the scandal at NBC News, whose bosses still have suffered no repercussions for their part in the Harvey Weinstein matter and other sleazy deeds — but at least Hollywood has finally let us know how they feel about Fox News ... Read More
Film & TV

A Feeble Fox News Attack at the Movies

By
Don’t hold your breath waiting for Oscar-winning talents to rip the lid off the scandal at NBC News, whose bosses still have suffered no repercussions for their part in the Harvey Weinstein matter and other sleazy deeds — but at least Hollywood has finally let us know how they feel about Fox News ... Read More