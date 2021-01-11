News

Politics & Policy

READ: Trump Impeachment Resolution Text

By
President Donald Trump holds a campaign event for Republican senators David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler in Valdosta, Ga., December 5, 2020. (Jonathan Ernst/Reuters)

Article of Impeachment: Click here, or on the image below, to read


 

Comments

Send a tip to the news team at NR.

Comments
Zachary Evans is a news writer for National Review Online. He is a veteran of the Israeli Defense Forces and a trained violist.