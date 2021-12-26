News

NR PLUS Economy & Business

Southern States Hit Hardest by Inflation as Consumers Flee Northern Covid Restrictions

By
A customer pumps gas at a Shell station in Miami, Fla., November 22, 2021. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

To Pete Boland, the co-owner of two Florida taverns in downtown St. Petersburg, it seems like just about all of his business costs spiked in the past year, some more than others.

They took chicken wings off their menus for a while after a national shortage caused prices to skyrocket. They charged $20 more per plate for their annual Christmas seafood platter. And they discontinued the all-you-can-eat crab-leg special on Tampa Bay Buccaneer game days.

“We just couldn’t do it this year,” said Boland, who co-owns both the Galley and Mary Margaret’s Olde Irish Tavern, noting that the price of a case

Ryan Mills is an enterprise and media reporter at National Review. He previously worked for 14 years as a breaking news reporter, investigative reporter, and editor at newspapers in Florida. Originally from Minnesota, Ryan lives in the Fort Myers area with his wife and two sons.

