Remaining Fencing Surrounding U.S. Capitol to Be Removed

A worker removes razor wire from the top of security fencing at the Capitol in Washington, D.C., March 20, 2021. (Joshua Roberts/Reuters)

The remaining fencing outlining the perimeter of the U.S. Capitol, installed as a precautionary measure following the January 6 insurrection on the Capitol grounds, is soon to be deconstructed.

What’s left of the barricade is likely to be removed as early as next week, three anonymous people familiar with the plans told the Associated Press.

In March, the Capitol Police dismantled the outer fence that blocked off much of the premises to cars and pedestrians, leaving only an interior fence surrounding the Capitol building. The outer fence, very tall in height, had been covered in razor wire and was staffed with National Guard officers after the riot incident. Because of the obstruction, tourists and visitors were redirected to take long detours to get to the lower parts of Capitol Hill.

The top Democrat and Republican on the House Armed Services Committee called to reduce the National Guard presence at the Capitol in March, saying they were “deeply troubled” by the number of troops deployed there.

The sources told the Associated Press that the U.S. Capitol Police Board is drafting a plan to get the fence removed by July 9. A spokesman for the Capitol Police said they could not reveal any specific details about security measures, however.

“We cannot talk about security, which includes any potential physical security infrastructure plans,” the spokesman said.

In January, Capitol Police acting chief Yogananda Pittman advocated in a statement for permanent fencing to be added to the physical security infrastructure of the Capitol.

In February, the Capitol Police Board asked congressional leaders to maintain the fence until September as investigations were ongoing into threats against lawmakers and the Capitol vicinity.

Critics of the fencing argue that it’s an unnecessary overreaction that is isolating the public from the Capitol which they’re entitled to access. Proponents believe January 6 was an episode of white domestic terrorism, which poses a legitimate, credible threat to national security, necessitating a barrier for the government complex to prevent future incidents.

