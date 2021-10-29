Reno TV Station Revives Misleading Dem Attack on GOP Senate Candidate Laxalt

A Democratic ad attacking U.S. Senate candidate Adam Laxalt in Nevada is back in rotation on a Reno television station despite Republicans calling it “flagrantly false.”

The ad was scheduled to run in four spots on KTVN 2 on Wednesday, according to an email from Andrew Perini, the station’s general manager, obtained by National Review.

On Wednesday, Politico reported that the ad had been pulled from the air after the station received a series of letters from Republican and Democratic lawyers. A Republican lawyer called the ad “flagrantly false,” while a Democratic lawyer said it was “carefully documented and supported.” A station …