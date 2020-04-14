News

U.S.

Rep. Amash Looking ‘Closely’ at Challenging Trump as an Independent

By
Rep. Justin Amash speaks at the Liberty Political Action Conference (LPAC) in Chantilly, Va., September 19, 2013. (Kevin Lamarque/Reuters)

Congressman Justin Amash (I., Mich.), who left the Republican party last year after breaking caucus ranks by calling for President Trump’s impeachment, said Monday that he is considering a White House run as an independent.

“Americans who believe in limited government deserve another option,” the libertarian-leaning congressman tweeted, following comments from Trump about presidential authority during the coronavirus press conference. In a reply to a supporter, he then added, “Thanks. I’m looking at it closely this week.”

The Libertarian Party is planning to nominate a candidate for president on May 25 at its convention in Austin, but has struggled to attract a well-known candidate. Former Rhode Island governor Lincoln Chafee, who joined the party last year, abandoned a bid for the nomination earlier this month.

Former Massachusetts governor Bill Weld, who ran with Gary Johnson on the 2016 Libertarian ticket, returned to the Republican Party last year to run a primary campaign against Trump, which ended in March.

Amash, who is up for reelection, has repeatedly declined to publicly rule out a 2020 run.

Comments

“I’ve said many times, I don’t rule things like that out,” Amash said last June during a town hall, after becoming the first GOP member to say President Trump should be impeached over the conduct outlined in the Mueller Report. “If you’re fighting to defend the Constitution, if you find a way to do that that’s different and maybe more effective, then you have to think about that.”

Libertarian/conservative advocacy groups Club for Growth — Amash’s biggest past campaign donor — and FreedomWorks, which awarded him a “FreedomFighter” award for all of his first eight years in Congress, both said earlier this year that they would not support his House reelection efforts.

Comments

Most Popular

Media

The Power of Media Ignorance

By
Almost two weeks ago I offered at NRO a few synopses of various theories about why California -- which, for a variety of reasons, had seemed so ripe for a New York–style epidemic -- had nonetheless strangely been exempt at least for a while from the virus’s spread. I included the pedestrian possibility of ... Read More
Media

The Power of Media Ignorance

By
Almost two weeks ago I offered at NRO a few synopses of various theories about why California -- which, for a variety of reasons, had seemed so ripe for a New York–style epidemic -- had nonetheless strangely been exempt at least for a while from the virus’s spread. I included the pedestrian possibility of ... Read More
NR PLUS World

The Trail Leading Back to the Wuhan Labs

By
It is understandable that many would be wary of the notion that the origin of the coronavirus could be discovered by some documentary filmmaker who used to live in China. Matthew Tye, who creates YouTube videos, contends he has identified the source of the coronavirus — and a great deal of the information that ... Read More
NR PLUS World

The Trail Leading Back to the Wuhan Labs

By
It is understandable that many would be wary of the notion that the origin of the coronavirus could be discovered by some documentary filmmaker who used to live in China. Matthew Tye, who creates YouTube videos, contends he has identified the source of the coronavirus — and a great deal of the information that ... Read More
Health Care

Central Planning Didn’t Flatten the Curve

By
There’s an intense, often ugly debate over the response to the COVID-19 pandemic. In broad brushstrokes, some contend that the lower-than-predicted death toll proves the models forecasting massive fatalities were needlessly sensational. Some even suggest they were deliberately so, to scare politicians, ... Read More
Health Care

Central Planning Didn’t Flatten the Curve

By
There’s an intense, often ugly debate over the response to the COVID-19 pandemic. In broad brushstrokes, some contend that the lower-than-predicted death toll proves the models forecasting massive fatalities were needlessly sensational. Some even suggest they were deliberately so, to scare politicians, ... Read More
Elections

The Second Masked Ballot

By
Our unprecedented president—the first to win office without prior government or military experience—confronts an unprecedented situation: A pandemic that has forced the government to put the economy to sleep months before a presidential election. The last time America faced something similar was 1918. The ... Read More
Elections

The Second Masked Ballot

By
Our unprecedented president—the first to win office without prior government or military experience—confronts an unprecedented situation: A pandemic that has forced the government to put the economy to sleep months before a presidential election. The last time America faced something similar was 1918. The ... Read More