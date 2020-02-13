Rep. Collins Warns Dems are Using Stone Sentencing Intervention to Continue Impeachment Push

Rep. Doug Collins speaks to the media in Washington. January 27, 2020. (Joshua Roberts/Reuters)

Representative Doug Collins (R., Ga.) cautioned on Wednesday that Democrats are leveraging the Justice Department’s involvement in the Roger Stone case as a basis to continue their impeachment efforts against President Trump, adding that such efforts are “crazy.”

After President Trump complained Tuesday on Twitter that prosecutors’ seven-to-nine-year sentencing recommendation constituted a “horrible and very unfair situation,” his Justice Department submitted a revised filing stating that the lengthy sentence “could be considered excessive and unwarranted.”

Stone was convicted of lying to Congress, witness tampering and obstructing the House’s investigation into the Trump campaign’s connections to Russia. All four of the prosecutors who recommended Stone’s seven-to-nine year sentence either resigned or quit the case after the DOJ weighed in.

“Yes,” Collins responded when asked by Fox News host Laura Ingraham whether Democrats are setting the Stone kerfuffle up as another basis for impeachment.

Watch the latest video at foxnews.com

The Georgia Republican pointed to what he called the “hysterics” of House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler and Representative Eric Swalwell in response the DOJ’s involvement in the case.

“This is just crazy,” said Collins, who is the ranking Republican on the House Judiciary Committee. “There’s nothing happening here except [Attorney General] Bill Barr, who is the adult in the room, saying look, we got a problem here. This is nothing but the deep state lashing out again.”

“Barr had this information beforehand. He was not influenced by this. He had already begun to look at this,” the Georgia Republican added.

Democratic Representative Eric Swalwell suggested this week that Democrats could impeach the president over his DOJ’s attempts to get Stone’s sentence reduced, saying Democrats will not let Trump “torch this democracy.”

“This constant investigation, this constant demeaning of him, this constant trying to smear him, is only one reason,” Collins said. “They have a clown car bunch of candidates for president. They’re not going to win.”

“It’s time for members of Congress in the House and the Senate to stand up on the Republican side and say, ‘Enough of this crap out of the Democrats,'” Collins said, adding a call for Republicans to “share the message of conservatism that actually matters to all Americans.”