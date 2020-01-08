Rep. Duncan Hunter Resigns From Congress after Pleading Guilty to Misusing Campaign Funds

Congressman Duncan Hunter (R, Calif.) leaves court following his arraignment at federal in San Diego, Calif., August 23, 2018. (Mike Blake/Reuters)

Representative Duncan Hunter (R., Calif.) submitted his letter of resignation to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Tuesday and will officially leave office on January 13, several weeks after he pled guilty to conspiracy to misuse campaign funds.

“I learned from an early age the importance of liberty, the value of patriotism, and what a strong and secure border can bring to a community,” the California Republican said in his letter, which made no mention of the charges against him. “During my time in Congress, I had the privilege of helping thousands of individuals in my district.”

“Perhaps the contribution I am most proud of is giving a voice to our men and women in uniform,” the Marine Corps veteran wrote. “It has been an honor to serve the people of California’s 50th district, and I greatly appreciate the trust they have put in me over these last 11 years.”

Hunter, 43, was indicted in August and pled guilty to one count of conspiracy to misuse at least $150,000 in campaign funds for his own personal expenses, including expensive family vacations, his three children’s school tuition, other social outings, and allegedly, extramarital affairs with lobbyists and congressional aides.

The Department of Justice has recommended that Hunter and his wife Margaret, who was indicted along with him, serve 8 to 14 months in prison, as part of a deal reached with their lawyers. The court is not bound by that recommendation, however.

Hunter is scheduled for sentencing on March 17.

California Governor Gavin Newsom has not announced whether he will hold a special election to fill Hunter’s seat in California’s 50th District, which leans reliably Republican.