Rep. McCaul Previews China Threat Report, and a Surprise Finding: ‘We’re Just Playing With Fire’

The China Task Force is set to release its report. Rep. Mike McCaul explains its significance.

As a young prosecutor in the Department of Justice, Representative Michael McCaul (R., Texas) worked on the case of Johnny Chung, a California businessman convicted in 1998 for funneling money to the 1996 Clinton campaign from Chinese military intelligence.

“This story really could easily be a headline today,” McCaul said in February. “And the threat from Chairman Xi’s Chinese Communist Party largely remains the same. But it’s now more aggressive, it’s more expansive, more sophisticated, and better resourced.”

Over two decades later, McCaul, the ranking Republican on the House Foreign Affairs Committee, is now heading the China Task Force, a working group …