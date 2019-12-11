News

World

Only Ten Percent of Vatican’s Annual Collection Spent on Charity

By
Pope Francis holds the weekly general audience in Saint Peter’s Square at the Vatican, November 6, 2019. (Remo Casilli/Reuters)

An annual charitable collection from the Vatican which raises over 50 million dollars per year is primarily allocated to filling budget holes and just ten percent of the funds go toward helping the poor, the Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday.

The collection, called “Peter’s Pence,” calls a donation a participation in the “mission of mercy” and a “gesture of solidarity,” according to its website.

Approximately two-thirds of the annual funding goes to solving budget deficits, while another 25 percent is invested. The fund has lost around 100 million euros over the last decade, “largely on account of unsuccessful investments,” according to the Journal.

The collection has been under scrutiny in recent months after reports emerged that the Secretariat of State, the Holy See’s executive which manages the fund, was misusing the donations. In October, Vatican police raided the Secretariat’s office as part of an investigation into a large property investment in London, which was allegedly partly funded by Peter’s Pence. Funds were also used to invest millions in Rocketman, a biopic of the singer Elton John which included an explicit gay sex-scene, and Men in Black: International.

Comments

In November, Pope Francis told reporters that he had given the go-ahead on raids because of corruption allegations, but defended the practice of soundly investing Peter’s Pence donations in real estate and other assets, rather than using it for charity immediately.

“When the money from Peter’s Pence arrives, what do I do? I put it in a drawer? No. This is bad administration,” the pope said. “I try to make an investment and when I need to give, when there is a need, throughout the year, the money is taken and that capital does not devalue, it stays the same or it increases a bit.”

Comments

Most Popular

Elections

An Election Too Important to Be Left to Voters

By
The Democrats believe that the 2020 election is too important to be left to the voters. It’s obvious that President Donald Trump withheld defense aid to Ukraine to pressure its president to commit to the investigations that he wanted, an improper use of his power that should rightly be the focus of ... Read More
Elections

An Election Too Important to Be Left to Voters

By
The Democrats believe that the 2020 election is too important to be left to the voters. It’s obvious that President Donald Trump withheld defense aid to Ukraine to pressure its president to commit to the investigations that he wanted, an improper use of his power that should rightly be the focus of ... Read More
Elections

It’s Not Because She’s a Woman

By
In early October, Elizabeth Warren hit her stride. Her stock in the Democratic primary had been climbing steadily since midsummer, and as Joe Biden continued to lag, the Massachusetts senator became the first presidential hopeful to overtake him as front-runner in the RealClearPolitics polling average. She’s ... Read More
Elections

It’s Not Because She’s a Woman

By
In early October, Elizabeth Warren hit her stride. Her stock in the Democratic primary had been climbing steadily since midsummer, and as Joe Biden continued to lag, the Massachusetts senator became the first presidential hopeful to overtake him as front-runner in the RealClearPolitics polling average. She’s ... Read More
Film & TV

Clint Eastwood’s Messy, Nuanced Triumph

By
After a pipe bomb exploded at a concert held to celebrate the 1996 Olympics in Atlanta’s Centennial Park, the FBI came to suspect that the security guard who discovered the device might have planted it to gain a reputation as a hero. The knotty story of that security guard, Richard Jewell, does not lend itself ... Read More
Film & TV

Clint Eastwood’s Messy, Nuanced Triumph

By
After a pipe bomb exploded at a concert held to celebrate the 1996 Olympics in Atlanta’s Centennial Park, the FBI came to suspect that the security guard who discovered the device might have planted it to gain a reputation as a hero. The knotty story of that security guard, Richard Jewell, does not lend itself ... Read More
Film & TV

A Feeble Fox News Attack at the Movies

By
Don’t hold your breath waiting for Oscar-winning talents to rip the lid off the scandal at NBC News, whose bosses still have suffered no repercussions for their part in the Harvey Weinstein matter and other sleazy deeds — but at least Hollywood has finally let us know how they feel about Fox News ... Read More
Film & TV

A Feeble Fox News Attack at the Movies

By
Don’t hold your breath waiting for Oscar-winning talents to rip the lid off the scandal at NBC News, whose bosses still have suffered no repercussions for their part in the Harvey Weinstein matter and other sleazy deeds — but at least Hollywood has finally let us know how they feel about Fox News ... Read More