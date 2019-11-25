News

World

Report: Over 13 Percent of Chinese Banks Deemed ‘High Risk’

By
The Bank of China logo (Tony Gentile/Reuters)

An annual report from the People’s Bank of China found over 13 percent of the country’s financial firms to be “high risk,” the latest indication of Chinese economic struggles amid an ongoing trade war with the United States.

Of China’s 4,379 firms, the report found 586 — mostly smaller rural institutions — to be particularly vulnerable. One bank got a “D” this year, meaning it went bankrupt, underwent a takeover, or lost its operating license.

While foreign banks remain strong, over one third of China’s rural lenders fell into the “high risk” category, as smaller firms struggle to overcome the macro shifts of a stagnating Chinese economy and U.S. tariffs halting growth.

The central bank notified each bank, left unnamed in the report, of its rating and any potential policy changes, including increases in capital, reducing bad loans, limiting dividends, and even changing management, according to the report.

President Trump’s approach to China has resulted in 90 percent less investment from Chinese firms in the U.S. market, and Chinese investment stands at a mere 3.6 percent of the global equity index.

Comments

The two countries remain locked in trade negotiations, with tariff roll backs on the horizon. On November 7, the Chinese Ministry of Commerce said that “in the past two weeks, top negotiators have had serious and constructive discussions on resolving issues of core concern. Both sides agreed to remove the additional tariffs imposed in phases as progress is made on the agreement.”

The proposed interim trade deal is expected to include a U.S. commitment to scrap $156 billion in tariffs on Chinese imports including mobile phones, laptops and toys set to go into effect on December 15. In return, China will commit to buying more U.S. agricultural products.

Comments

Most Popular

Film & TV

The Radical Politics of Frozen II

By
Every so often someone tells me, "Cool it, man, you're reading waaaay too much into this kiddie cartoon." Or superhero movie. Or whatever. Frozen II pretty obviously is breathtakingly radical. (And also a bad movie; the two don't necessarily go together.) I didn't include any spoilers in my review, but I see ... Read More
Film & TV

The Radical Politics of Frozen II

By
Every so often someone tells me, "Cool it, man, you're reading waaaay too much into this kiddie cartoon." Or superhero movie. Or whatever. Frozen II pretty obviously is breathtakingly radical. (And also a bad movie; the two don't necessarily go together.) I didn't include any spoilers in my review, but I see ... Read More
White House

Who’s in Charge Here?

By
One theory of the Donald Trump presidential campaign was: “He’ll break stuff.” Mission accomplished. The idea of Trump-as-bulldozer, blunderbuss, and agent of chaos — the burn-it-down ethos that Steve Bannon communicates when he calls himself a “Leninist” — was a powerful stimulant to many ... Read More
White House

Who’s in Charge Here?

By
One theory of the Donald Trump presidential campaign was: “He’ll break stuff.” Mission accomplished. The idea of Trump-as-bulldozer, blunderbuss, and agent of chaos — the burn-it-down ethos that Steve Bannon communicates when he calls himself a “Leninist” — was a powerful stimulant to many ... Read More
Culture

The Tragedy of the ‘Trans’ Child

By
His mother pulling him by one arm, his father pulling him by the other, seven-year-old James Younger, dressed in a skirt, looks distressed and confused. His mom, Anne Georgulas, wins the struggle and rests him on her hip. His dad, Jeffrey Younger, calls 911. “Why?” asks James. “She was supposed to give me ... Read More
Culture

The Tragedy of the ‘Trans’ Child

By
His mother pulling him by one arm, his father pulling him by the other, seven-year-old James Younger, dressed in a skirt, looks distressed and confused. His mom, Anne Georgulas, wins the struggle and rests him on her hip. His dad, Jeffrey Younger, calls 911. “Why?” asks James. “She was supposed to give me ... Read More
Film & TV

Frozen II Is a Fjord Fiasco

By
Since Frozen was a nearly perfect Disney feature, Frozen II brings with it the expectation of magic. Magic is really hard to pull off, though, and this time the sparkle is gone. In Frozen II, the story is strange, the jokes are terrible, the romance is nonexistent, and the songs are clunkers. Fairy tales that end ... Read More
Film & TV

Frozen II Is a Fjord Fiasco

By
Since Frozen was a nearly perfect Disney feature, Frozen II brings with it the expectation of magic. Magic is really hard to pull off, though, and this time the sparkle is gone. In Frozen II, the story is strange, the jokes are terrible, the romance is nonexistent, and the songs are clunkers. Fairy tales that end ... Read More
Books

‘Awful Beautiful Life’

By
Becky Powell had a fine how-do-you-do. Two of them, actually. First, her husband, Mark, killed himself. That sort of thing is more common than one might suppose. Many families are affected by suicide, but the topic tends to be sotto voce. “Oh, he had a hunting accident.” And the second how-do-you-do? Mark had ... Read More
Books

‘Awful Beautiful Life’

By
Becky Powell had a fine how-do-you-do. Two of them, actually. First, her husband, Mark, killed himself. That sort of thing is more common than one might suppose. Many families are affected by suicide, but the topic tends to be sotto voce. “Oh, he had a hunting accident.” And the second how-do-you-do? Mark had ... Read More