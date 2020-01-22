Republican Attorneys General Condemn Democrats’ ‘Dangerous’ Impeachment Effort

The sun rises on the U.S. Capitol as the impeachment trial of U.S. President Donald Trump continues in Washington, U.S., January 22, 2020. (Joshua Roberts/Reuters)

The Republican attorneys general of 21 states rebuked the push to impeach President Trump in a joint letter submitted to the Senate on Wednesday.

“This impeachment proceeding threatens all future elections and establishes a dangerous historical precedent,” the attorneys general wrote. “That new precedent will erode the separation of powers shared by the executive and legislative branches by subjugating future Presidents to the whims of the majority opposition party in the House of Representatives.

“Thus, our duty to current and future generations commands us to urge the Senate to not only reject the two articles of impeachment…as lacking in any plausible or reasonable evidentiary basis, but also as being fundamentally flawed as a matter of constitutional law,” the letter continues.

Several of the attorneys general will hold a press conference on the issue of impeachment on Capitol Hill Wednesday afternoon.

The Senate voted at 2 a.m. Wednesday morning to pass Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s (R., Ky.) proposal outlining the parameters of the impeachment trial. Impeachment managers and the President’s legal team will each be allowed 24 hours over three days to argue their cases, after which the Senate will have 16 hours to present questions to the respective teams. The Senate will then vote on whether to call witnesses to testify at the trial.

Republicans voted down several amendments presented by Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D., N.Y.) that would have allowed the Senate to call witnesses and subpoena documents at the outset of the trial.