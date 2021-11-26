News

Republican Candidate Tim Griffin Vows to Use Arkansas AG’s Office to Fight Federal Overreach

By
Arkansas Lieutenant Governor Tim Griffin in the Ohio Clock Corridor after the Senate Policy luncheon on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., in 2017. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

As the Biden administration continues to stretch the scope of federal authority, Republican Tim Griffin is betting that he can become Arkansas’s next attorney general by making a simple promise to use the office to fight back against Washington’s perpetual creep.

One need not look far to find several recent examples of federal overreach under the Biden administration, including the president’s vaccine mandate for companies with more than 100 employees, the COVID-19 eviction moratoriums, and the attempts at passing legislation to tell states how to run their elections.

Griffin, a fifth-generation Arkansan who is currently serving his second term as the state’s

