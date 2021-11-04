News

Republican City Attorney Candidate on the Verge of Defeating Police Abolitionist Dem in Liberal Seattle

Ann Davison, a candidate for city attorney in Seattle, is on the verge of doing something that may have seemed nearly impossible in this liberal city – win a political race as a Republican.

Davison, who campaigned on a message of restoring a sense of public safety in the city, received 59 percent of the vote following the initial round of ballots on Tuesday, far ahead of her Democratic opponent, Nicole Thomas-Kennedy, a former public defender who is a self-described police and prison “abolitionist.” If she wins, which appears likely, Davison will be the first Republican elected to a major office

Ryan Mills is a media reporter at National Review. He previously worked for 14 years as a breaking news reporter, investigative reporter, and editor at newspapers in Florida. Originally from Minnesota, Ryan lives in the Fort Myers area with his wife and two sons.

