RNC Speaker Pulled from Line Up after Sharing Anti-Semitic QAnon Conspiracy Theory Tweets

From left: President Donald Trump, Thomas Homan, acting director of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Mary Ann Mendoza, and Officer Kevin Graham at a meeting with members of law enforcement about sanctuary cities at the White House, March 20, 2018. (Leah Millis/Reuters)

Mary Ann Mendoza, the mother of a boy killed by an illegal immigrant who was driving drunk, was pulled from the Republican National Convention’s lineup on Tuesday, hours before she was set to speak, after she shared a series of anti-Semitic tweets.

Trump campaign spokesperson Tim Murtaugh says, “We have removed the scheduled video from the convention lineup and it will no longer run this week.” A source familiar with the matter told the Associated Press the tweet controversy was the reason for her removal.

Advertisement

In a now-deleted tweet sent on Tuesday, Mendoza linked to a thread by a prominent QAnon believer that claimed Jews in the banking industry seek to enslave non-Jews and to start world wars. She said, “Do yourself a favor and read this thread.”

The thread by @WarNuse was filled with QAnon references and claimed that the Titanic was sunk to protect the Federal Reserve and that every president between John F. Kennedy and Donald Trump was a “slave president” involved in a global cabal.

After a Daily Beast article drawing attention to the tweet sparked outrage online, Mendoza apologized, saying she “retweeted a very long thread earlier without reading every post within the thread” and said it “does not reflect my feelings or personal thoughts whatsoever.”

I retweeted a very long thread earlier without reading every post within the thread. My apologies for not paying attention to the intent of the whole message. That does not reflect my feelings or personal thoughts whatsoever. — Angel Mom Mary Ann Mendoza💥TEXT EMPOWER TO 88022 (@mamendoza480) August 25, 2020

Mendoza, who is a member of the Trump campaign’s advisory board, had been set to speak Tuesday night about her son who was killed in 2014 in a head-on collision by an illegal immigrant who was under the influence.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mendoza and other parents whose children have been killed by illegal immigrants call themselves “Angel Moms” and regularly appear at White House and Trump campaign events to highlight the president’s fight against illegal immigration.

Mendoza’s ousting comes as Republicans have struggled to stamp out QAnon. While many in the party have denounced the conspiracy theory, President Trump recently said he thinks QAnon believers “love our country” and has been supportive of Georgia congressional candidate Marjorie Taylor Greene, who is a QAnon believer. Greene said on Tuesday that she has been invited to the White House for the president’s nomination acceptance speech on Thursday.

Send a tip to the news team at NR.