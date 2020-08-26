Pence Labels Biden ‘Trojan Horse for the Radical Left’ in RNC Acceptance Speech

Vice President Mike Pence delivers his acceptance speech as the 2020 Republican vice presidential nominee during an event for the 2020 Republican National Convention at Fort McHenry in Baltimore, Md., August 26, 2020. (Jonathan Ernst/Reuters)

Vice president Mike Pence called Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden a “Trojan horse for the radical left” in his nomination acceptance speech at the Republican National Convention on Wednesday night.

In a live address from Fort McHenry in Baltimore, Pence criticized said the Democrats “didn’t talk very much about their agenda” in their convention last week.

“I wouldn’t either. Bernie Sanders did tell his followers that Joe Biden would be the most liberal president in modern times,” he added.

Pence juxtaposed Biden’s moderate branding with his policy positions, including his support for “open borders, sanctuary cities and free lawyers and healthcare for illegal immigrants.” He also pointed out that Biden’s policy commitments would require raising taxes “by nearly 4 trillion dollars.”

“When you consider their agenda, it’s clear: Joe Biden would be nothing more than a Trojan horse for the radical left,” Pence said. “Last week, Joe Biden said democracy is on the ballot, but the truth is our economic recovery is on the ballot, law and order is on the ballot. But so are things far more fundamental and foundational to our country.”

The vice president’s remarks come after days of unrest in Kenosha, Wis. sparked by the police shooting of Jacob Blake on Sunday. Demonstrations in the city turned deadly Tuesday night during a confrontation between armed citizens who were protecting local businesses and an angry crowd outside a car dealership. Three people were shot, two fatally, during the incident.

“Let me be clear: the violence must stop – whether in Minneapolis, Portland or Kenosha,” Pence said. “Too many heroes have died defending our freedoms to see Americans strike each other down.”

“The hard truth is, you won’t be safe in Joe Biden’s America,” Pence said. “Under President Trump, we will stand with those who stand on the thin blue line, and we’re not going to defund the police — not now, not ever.”

