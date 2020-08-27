Democrats ‘Prefer All of Us in Flyover Country Keep Quiet’: McConnell Stresses Importance of Maintaining Republican Control of Senate

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) speaks at the Republican National Convention broadcast from Washington, D.C., August 27, 2020. (2020 Republican National Convention/Handout via Reuters)

Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell (R., Ky.) underscored the importance of maintaining Republican control of the Senate during a speech at the virtual Republican National Convention on Thursday, saying that the election is “incredibly consequential for middle America.”

“Democrat party doesn’t want to improve life for middle America,” McConnell said in a pre-recorded speech delivered from his home state of Kentucky. “They prefer that all of us in flyover country keep quiet and let them decide how we should live our lives.”

Advertisement

The Kentucky Republican went on to say Democrats want to control “when you can go to work” and “when your kids can go to school” as well as “what kind of car you can drive, what sources of information are credible and even how many hamburgers you can eat.”

The Republican Senate acts as a “firewall against Nancy Pelosi’s agenda,” he said.

He described the liberal agenda as wanting to defund the police, take away second amendment rights and to offer free healthcare for illegal immigrants, “yet they offer no protection at all for unborn Americans.”

Advertisement

By contrast, McConnell said Republicans would “continue to support American families as we defeat the coronavirus and return our economy to the envy of the world,” before making a final plea for voters nationwide to support Republican Senate candidates in November.

McConnell himself is up for reelection and will take on Democrat Amy McGrath, who he led 49 percent to 44 percent in a poll earlier this month. McConnell won his last reelection bid in 2014 by more than 14 points.

Send a tip to the news team at NR.