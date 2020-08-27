Trump Accuses Biden of Using Blue Collar Workers to Advance His Career While Sending Their Jobs to China

President Donald Trump delivers his acceptance speech as the 2020 Republican presidential nominee during the final event of the Republican National Convention on the South Lawn of the White House, August 27, 2020. (Carlos Barria/Reuters)

President Trump hit at Joe Biden’s record on trade during his speech at the Republican National Convention, accusing him of sending working class jobs overseas to China while building his political career on the support of blue collar workers.

“For forty-seven years, Joe Biden took the donations of blue collar workers, gave them hugs and even kisses,” Trump said, to laughter from the crowd assembled on the front lawn of the White House. Biden “told them he felt their pain, then voted to send their jobs to China.”

“Biden’s record is a shameful roll call of the most catastrophic betrayals and blunders in our lifetime,” Trump continued. “He has spent his entire career on the wrong side of history. Biden voted for the NAFTA disaster, the single worst trade deal ever enacted. He supported china’s entry into the World Trade Organization, one of the greatest economic disasters of all time. After those Biden calamities, the United States lost one in four manufacturing jobs.”

The president also attempted to sway voters in swing states by attacking Biden’s trade record.

“The laid off workers in Michigan, Ohio, New Hampshire, Pennsylvania, and many other states didn’t want Joe Biden’s hollow words of empathy: they wanted their jobs back!” Trump said.

In 1993, Biden voted for the North American Free Trade Agreement. In January of this year, Trump signed the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement to replace NAFTA, which the president had criticized as unfair to American workers.

Biden voted to establish Permanent Normal Trade Relations between the U.S. and China, paving the way for China to join the World Trade Organization in 2000.

Trump spoke to an audience of roughly 1,500 people outside the White House, including top administration officials and allies.

White House senior adviser Jason Miller wrote on Twitter that Trump would continue to emphasize the theme of trade during the campaign.

“Put a pin in [Trump’s] criticism this evening of [Biden] on trade and jobs, particularly with regard to China and NAFTA. Will be a major campaign theme going forward,” Miller said.

