Rand Paul Lauds Trump as First President in Decades to ‘Seek to End War, Rather than Start One’

By
Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) speaks during the 2020 Republican National Convention broadcast from Washington, D.C.,. August 25, 2020. (2020 Republican National Convention/Handout via Reuters)

In his speech to the Republican National Convention on Tuesday, Senator Rand Paul (R., Ky.) praised President Trump as the first president in years to attempt to bring America’s foreign wars to an end.

“President Trump is the first president in a generation to seek to end war, rather than start one,” Paul said. “Madison once wrote, ‘no nation can preserve its freedom in the midst of continuous warfare.’ I’m proud to finally see a president who agrees with that.”

Paul has been a longtime critic of U.S. military intervention and the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq. The senator contrasted Trump’s opposition to the Iraq War with Joe Biden’s support for various foreign interventions.

“Joe Biden voted for the Iraq War, which President Trump has long called the worst geopolitical mistake of our generation,” Paul said. “I fear Biden will choose war again. He supported the war in Serbia, Syria, Libya–Joe Biden will continue to spill our blood and treasure. President Trump will bring our heroes home.”

President Trump shocked the GOP field in 2016 when he came out against the Iraq War, which was initiated by then-president George Bush with the support of Republicans and Democrats in Congress.

Since assuming the presidency, Trump has engaged in several military actions — including the assassination of top Iranian general Qasem Soleimani — but has repeatedly sought to draw down the presence of U.S. soldiers in the Middle East.

Trump has lowered the number of American troops in Afghanistan to about 8,600 personnel, and is attempting to reduce that level further.

Zachary Evans is a news writer for National Review Online. He is a veteran of the Israeli Defense Forces and a trained violist.

